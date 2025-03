The final match of Round 28 in Serie A ended with no winner as Lazio and Udinese played out a 1-1 draw.

Udinese took the lead in the 22nd minute through Florian Thauvin, but Lazio responded 10 minutes later with a goal from Alessio Romagnoli, Idman.biz reports.

The remaining minutes saw no further goals, and both teams settled for a point each.

Serie A – Round 28

March 10

Lazio 1-1 Udinese

Goals: Thauvin (22') – Udinese, Romagnoli (32') – Lazio

