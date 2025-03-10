10 March 2025
PFL represents Azerbaijan at European Leagues General Assembly – PHOTO

10 March 2025 16:38
The 50th General Assembly of the European Leagues took place in Frankfurt, Germany, organized by the German Football League (DFL).

Idman.biz reports thatthe event was dedicated to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the European Leagues.

Several key decisions were made during the assembly, including the election of Swedish Football League official Claudius Schäfer as the new president of the European Leagues. Additionally, the new board of directors was announced, and LaLiga's reintegration into the European Leagues was officially confirmed.

A total of 40 league representatives participated in the discussions, which focused on the management and development of the football industry, as well as the initiation of new projects. The newly elected leadership team will serve from 2025 to 2029.

Azerbaijan was also represented at this prestigious event, with Elgiz Abbasov, the Technical and Sports Director of the Professional Football League (PFL), attending on behalf of the country. Abbasov engaged in discussions with various league representatives, exchanging ideas on football management and development.

Notably, the Azerbaijan Professional Football League has been a full member of the European Leagues since 2013.

Idman.biz

