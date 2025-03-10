Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

Tickets for the friendly match between the Azerbaijan national football team and Haiti are now available for purchase.

The Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) has announced that ticket sales have officially begun, Idman.biz reports.

The ticket prices are as follows:

Category 1: 5 AZN

Category 2: 2 AZN

VIP: 10 AZN

Fans can buy tickets from iTicket.az sales points, as well as at locations such as Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall, Kiosk No1 (Sahil metro, M.Rasulzada 3), Kiosk No2 (Bulbul Avenue, Nizami Street), and several ASAN service centers, including Sumgayit Regional ASAN Service Center No. 1. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the stadium’s box office on match day.

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, kicking off at 21:45.

Idman.biz