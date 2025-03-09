Will Andrade stay at Qarabag?

The fate of Qarabag player Patrick Andrade in the Aghdam club is still unclear.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportal.az, that there is a possibility that the Cape Verdean will leave the team.

Aghdam club has not yet decided whether to continue with Andrade. It is also expected that Andrade may leave the team due to his lack of playing time this season and his inability to get into the main squad. However, Qarabag has the right to extend his contract with him for 1 year.

Patrick's contract with Qarabag runs until June 30, 2025. He returned to Qarabag from Partizan on July 15, 2023.

Idman.biz