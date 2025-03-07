7 March 2025
EN

Slovenia overtakes Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

Football
News
7 March 2025 09:28
49
Slovenia overtakes Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Round of 16 have concluded.

Te latest UEFA rankings have been updated following the 16 matches played, Idman.biz reports.

Slovenia has made a two-place jump, surpassing Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Poland has overtaken Switzerland.

Azerbaijan, which no longer has any representatives in European competitions, remains with 19.625 points, ranking 30th. This season, Azerbaijani clubs earned a total of 2.875 points for the country’s coefficient. The contributions came from:
Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points

England continues to lead the rankings with 107.910 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

22.178

107.910

6/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

18.937

94.293

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

19.892

90.453

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

16.671

84.581

4/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

15.285

70.450

3/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

15.083

66.983

4/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.250

62.266

2/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

2/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

12.187

38.812

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

10.812

38.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.750

35.550

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.850

35.150

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

10.250

33.500

2/ 4

17

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.562

27.537

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.718

19.968

1/ 4

29

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

30

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.531

13.031

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mikel Alvaro Salazar: "I'm confident we can provide Qarabag with a great player" - Interview
17:09
Football

Mikel Alvaro Salazar: "I'm confident we can provide Qarabag with a great player" - Interview

The former midfielder of Inter discussed his collaboration with Azerbaijani clubs and his experiences
Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings
15:29
Football

Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA has released its latest club rankings, reflecting changes following the first-leg matches of the UEFA club competitions' Round of 16

Tuncay Sanli appointed as Corumspor's new head coach
15:16
Football

Tuncay Sanli appointed as Corumspor's new head coach

The official signing ceremony is set to take place today

Donald Guerrier: "Qarabag's Europa League struggles shouldn't be overblown"
14:10
Football

Donald Guerrier: "Qarabag's Europa League struggles shouldn't be overblown"

The former Haitian footballer, who previously played for the Aghdam-based club, shared his thoughts

DECISION on Qarabag football player who insulted the referees
13:01
Football

DECISION on Qarabag football player who insulted the referees

A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held
AFFA fines Turan Tovuz
12:46
Football

AFFA fines Turan Tovuz

Disciplinary Committee meeting held

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
5 March 11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed