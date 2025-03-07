Slovenia overtakes Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Round of 16 have concluded.

Te latest UEFA rankings have been updated following the 16 matches played, Idman.biz reports.

Slovenia has made a two-place jump, surpassing Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Poland has overtaken Switzerland.

Azerbaijan, which no longer has any representatives in European competitions, remains with 19.625 points, ranking 30th. This season, Azerbaijani clubs earned a total of 2.875 points for the country’s coefficient. The contributions came from:

Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each

Sabah – 0.250 points

Sumgayit – 0.125 points

England continues to lead the rankings with 107.910 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 22.178 107.910 6/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 18.937 94.293 4/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 19.892 90.453 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 16.671 84.581 4/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 15.285 70.450 3/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 15.083 66.983 4/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.250 62.266 2/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.250 56.450 2/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.350 43.900 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.900 43.500 1/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 12.187 38.812 2/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 10.812 38.687 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.750 35.550 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.850 35.150 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 1/ 4 16 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 10.250 33.500 2/ 4 17 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.562 27.537 1/ 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 1/ 4 26 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22.632 0 27 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 28 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.718 19.968 1/ 4 29 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 30 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.531 13.031 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz