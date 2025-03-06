6 March 2025
EN

Liverpool triumph in Paris, Barcelona secure win in Lisbon - VIDEO

Football
News
6 March 2025 09:15
40
Liverpool triumph in Paris, Barcelona secure win in Lisbon - VIDEO

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have concluded.

Four matches took place on the second day of the knockout stage, Idman.biz reports.

The game in Paris was particularly intense, with PSG creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to convert them. In contrast, Liverpool capitalized on their chance late in the match to secure victory.

Meanwhile, in an all-German clash, Bayer Leverkusen stunned Bayern Munich with a commanding 3-0 win in Munich.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan defeated Feyenoord away, while Barcelona edged past Benfica in Lisbon.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for March 11-12.

Champions League
Round of 16, first leg matches
March 5
21:45. Feyenoord 0-2 Inter
Goals: Thuram (38'), L. Martínez (50')

00:00. PSG 0-1 Liverpool
Goal: Elliott (61')

00:00. Bayern Munich 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Goals: Kane (9', 75' pen.), Musiala (54')

00:00. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona
Goal: Raphinha (61')

The return matches will be held on March 11-12.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "This is an additional motivation for us"
12:51
Football

National team head coach: "This is an additional motivation for us"

The coach said that the team knows their first opponent, Luxembourg, well

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Conference League Round of 16 kicks off
10:37
Football

Conference League Round of 16 kicks off

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 begins today with eight thrilling matchups
Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge
10:18
Football

Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter

Portuguese coach handed 9-month ban
09:51
Football

Portuguese coach handed 9-month ban

The suspension consists of two phases
Azerbaijan placed in pot 1 for Minifootball World Cup draw
09:33
Football

Azerbaijan placed in pot 1 for Minifootball World Cup draw

The draw for the Minifootball World Cup is set to take place on March 12

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed