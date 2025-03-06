Liverpool triumph in Paris, Barcelona secure win in Lisbon - VIDEO

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have concluded.

Four matches took place on the second day of the knockout stage, Idman.biz reports.

The game in Paris was particularly intense, with PSG creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to convert them. In contrast, Liverpool capitalized on their chance late in the match to secure victory.

Meanwhile, in an all-German clash, Bayer Leverkusen stunned Bayern Munich with a commanding 3-0 win in Munich.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan defeated Feyenoord away, while Barcelona edged past Benfica in Lisbon.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for March 11-12.

Champions League

Round of 16, first leg matches

March 5

21:45. Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

Goals: Thuram (38'), L. Martínez (50')

00:00. PSG 0-1 Liverpool

Goal: Elliott (61')

00:00. Bayern Munich 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Goals: Kane (9', 75' pen.), Musiala (54')

00:00. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Goal: Raphinha (61')

Idman.biz