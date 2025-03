The D category coaching courses, organized by AFFA with the support of UEFA, have concluded.

The course, held at AFFA's Education and Rehabilitation Center, lasted for a total of three days, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day, participants were awarded the relevant licenses to certify their completion of the course. The licenses were presented by Farrukh Ismayilov, Head of the Mass Football Department and veteran footballer, alongside Ilham Azizada, AFFA's coach course instructor.

Idman.biz