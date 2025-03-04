Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today.

Four matches are scheduled for the first leg, Idman.biz reports.

The day begins with Brugge facing off against Aston Villa. However, all eyes will be on the Madrid derby as Real Madrid takes on Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal will travel to the Netherlands to face PSV, while Lille will visit Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The first-leg matches will conclude on March 5.

Champions League

Round of 16, First Leg

March 4

21:45. Brugge – Aston Villa

00:00. Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid

00:00. PSV – Arsenal

00:00. Borussia Dortmund – Lille

Idman.biz