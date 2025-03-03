3 March 2025
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

Football
News
3 March 2025 14:10
The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has identified the leading scorers across both club and international matches, Idman.biz reports.

PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé leads the list with a total of 17 goals—scoring 6 in European competitions, 9 in Ligue 1, and 2 in the French Cup.

Fenerbahce Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri follows closely in second place with 16 goals.

Completing the top three is Al Hilal’s Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo, who has found the net 15 times.

Notably, a total of 49 players who have scored 8 or more goals made it onto the ranking.

Idman.biz

