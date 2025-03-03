List of most productive football players released

The top scorers of national championships for 2025 have been announced.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has released the list of players who scored the most goals in top-tier leagues during the first month of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The list includes 38 players who scored at least 7 goals, with the highest scorers coming from Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney leads the list with 13 goals, followed by Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo, also with 13 goals. In third place is Alex from Deva United in the Indonesian league, who also netted 13 goals.

Europe's top scorer is Mika Bieret, who scored 10 goals for Monaco, securing the 5th spot.

Idman.biz