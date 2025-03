The player of the month has been announced.

IFFHS has announced the best in the world for February, Idman.biz reports.

The striker of French national team and Real Kylian Mbappe was ranked 1st on the list. The Egyptian star of Liverpool Mohamed Salah was awarded 2nd place. The first “three” was closed by the Spanish midfielder of Barcelona Pedri.

In January, Salah was awarded the best title.

Idman.biz