Qarabag’s foreign star: “My contract ends in summer – I’m waiting” – Interview

28 February 2025 14:38
Qarabag midfielder Patrick Andrade sat down with Sportal.az to discuss the team’s latest victory, their championship ambitions, and his future at the club.

– Qarabag secured a win against Sabail. Was the match an easy one for you?

– We prepared well for this game. No matter the opponent, our goal is always to win. Despite the cold weather, we played a great match and secured another victory over Sabail. The most important thing was advancing to the semifinals, and we achieved that. I believe everyone is happy with the result.

– How realistic is it for Qarabag to achieve a domestic double this season? You did it last year…

– We focus on each game as it comes. The match against Sabail is in the past; now, we turn our attention to the next one. We move forward step by step, always thinking about winning trophies. Our next challenge is in the Premier League, and we are preparing for that.

– Was last season more challenging than this one?

– It’s always tough. The Premier League has strong teams and high-quality games. Winning the league and the cup is never easy. Comparing seasons is difficult because each one has its own challenges. What remains constant is our mindset—we always aim to win.

– Julio Romao left for Ferencvárosi, while Kady Borges returned to Qarabag. What are your thoughts on these moves?

– Change is always difficult, both for the players leaving and those arriving. Romao was a good friend, and he made his decision to move to a stronger league. I respect that and wish him success. As for Kady, transitions are never easy, but he’s a great player, and I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot to the team.

– Your contract with Qarabag expires at the end of the season. Do you plan to stay?

– Yes, my contract runs until the end of the season. Right now, I am fully focused on helping the team. Once summer comes, we’ll see what happens.

– Are you expecting an offer from Qarabag?

– So far, there is no offer. Time will tell. My contract expires in the summer - I’m waiting.

