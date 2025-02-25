Leandro Gomes: “Despite losing to Portugal, it was my best game for the Azerbaijani national team” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team striker Leandro Gomes, who played for clubs such as Baku, Olimpik (Baku), and Karvan, spoke to Sportal.az in an exclusive interview.

- What are you currently doing in Brazil? I understand you're involved in youth football?

- At the moment, I’m working with futsal players aged 5-13. I also work with football teams for 11-17-year-olds in the municipal sector. Most importantly, I am currently working with the Sampaio Correa club in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where I played professionally for a while. This is my main job, and we're working hard here.

- You once shared a photo with the Azerbaijani flag during training. It seems like you're informing Brazilians about Azerbaijan?

- The photo was taken during a football project in my city. I was invited to give a lecture to the youth, sharing my experiences. I had to talk about my career and, of course, about Azerbaijan, a country that has played a significant role in my life. I showed them the flag and shared information about the country. I love Azerbaijan because they welcomed me so warmly there, I built many friendships, and I still maintain contact with some of those people.

- Why do Brazilians who play in Azerbaijan for many years eventually return to Brazil instead of staying in Azerbaijan?

- When I was playing for Karvan, I had to return to Brazil for personal reasons. I considered staying in Azerbaijan after finishing my career, as I had played there for more than 4 years. But due to personal circumstances, I had to return home.

- In recent years, there have been fewer naturalized foreign players in the Azerbaijani national team. What is your opinion on naturalizing foreign players?

- Having additional options for the national team is always a good thing. Therefore, I believe that naturalized players being part of the selection process is a positive step.

- You were naturalized to play for the Azerbaijani national team while at Baku. How do you remember those moments and years?

- I remember the moments when I was naturalized for the Azerbaijani national team like it was yesterday. They asked me if I wanted to play for the national team, and I am still grateful for that opportunity. I’m thankful to Baku for everything they did to help me settle in. They made sure I had everything I needed, and I am forever grateful to the club staff at that time.

- What do you think was your best performance for the Azerbaijani national team? Could you have performed better if you had played longer?

- Despite losing to Portugal, I consider that my best performance for the Azerbaijani national team. Even though we played away, we had opportunities to score against Portugal. Despite their star players, we played competitive football and could have achieved a better result in that match.

- It’s interesting that you’ve played for clubs like Baku, Olimpik, and Karvan in Azerbaijan. But I assume your most memorable period was at Baku. Did you ever receive offers from bigger clubs like Qarabag, Neftchi, Xazar Lankaran, or İnter?

- Baku holds a special place in my life because it was the club that opened doors for me in Azerbaijan. Our first title at Baku was crucial for our continuity, and the moments I had there were truly remarkable. The club really cared for its players. Things also went well at Olimpik and Karvan. Playing for a smaller city was an amazing experience because it allowed me to connect more closely with the people there. I remember after our first championship win with Baku, an agent asked if I would like to play for Neftçi. However, I was happy at Baku and wanted to renew my contract since I had only been there for one season. I played there for over 3 seasons.

- What was your most unforgettable match while you were in Azerbaijan?

- I remember our match against İnter when we first won the title. I scored one goal, and Andre Ladaqa scored the other. It was a fantastic match. İnter had a great team, and that victory was vital for securing consecutive titles.

- Baku once had strong financial backing. Despite winning domestic titles, they couldn't achieve success in European competitions. What do you think was missing?

- Baku invested a lot in the future, building stadiums and training facilities. However, signing good players isn't enough on its own. Qarabag is a prime example of this. But Baku was also doing work for the future.

- You must be aware that Baku is no longer active?

- Yes, unfortunately, I heard the news, and it saddened me. Competing with others requires better structures to achieve good results.

- Qarabag has been dominant in Azerbaijan for many years and regularly competes in European competitions. What do you think is the secret behind their success?

- Qarabag has well-prepared individuals both on and off the field. They also have an excellent training facility. All of these factors contribute to their better results.

- They recently sold a player to Flamengo. Was it surprising for you that a Brazilian player transferred from an Azerbaijani club to one of Brazil's biggest clubs?

- I was thrilled to hear that. Qarabag has been playing great matches against some of Europe's top clubs, and I see it as a natural outcome. I believe more players will be moving to clubs like Flamengo. When Qarabag achieves good results against such well-known clubs, people in Brazil start talking about them. It's not new that Qarabag is a well-respected team among opponents. In Brazil, we talk about Azerbaijan and Qarabag. Juninho is an excellent striker and perfectly fits Flamengo's playing style with his speed and positioning.

