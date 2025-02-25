Top scorers of the Big Five leagues - LIST

A list of players who have scored at least 20 goals in 10 or more seasons in the Big Five leagues has been revealed.

6 footballers have been included in the IFFHS table, Idman.biz reports.

There is a tie in the list. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both scored 20+ goals in 13 different seasons.

1-2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 13 (Manchester United - 2008, Real Madrid - 2010-18, Juventus - 2019-21)

1-2. Lionel Messi – 13 (Barcelona - 2009-21)

3-4. Gerd Müller – 12 (Bayern Munich - 1967-78)

3-4. Robert Lewandowski – 12 (Borussia Dortmund - 2012-14, Bayern Munich - 2016-22, Barcelona - 2023, 2025)

5. Jimmy Greaves – 11 (Chelsea - 1958-61, Milan/Tottenham - 1962, Tottenham - 1963-65, 1967-69)

6. Delio Onnis – 10 (Reims - 1972, Monaco - 1974-76, 1978-80, Tur - 1981-82, Toulon - 1984)

Idman.biz