The 23rd round of France’s Ligue 1 has been completed.

Nantes, Nice, and Toulouse all secured victories in their latest matches, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg and Brest shared the points in a goalless draw.

Sixth-placed Lyon suffered a 3-2 home defeat against league leaders PSG.

Ligue 1 – Round 23 Results

February 23

18:00. Nantes 3-1 Lens

20:15. Nice 2-0 Montpellier

20:15. Strasbourg 0-0 Brest

20:15. Le Havre 1-4 Toulouse

23:45. Lyon 2-3 PSG

Idman.biz