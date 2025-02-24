Napoli fall, Atalanta and Juventus secure three points - VIDEO

The matches of the 26th round in Italy’s Serie A have been played.

Napoli, having lost thair top spot, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Como in the day's opening match, Idman.biz reports.

Other teams in the top six also played their fixtures on the road. Fiorentina suffered a defeat, while Atalanta cruised to a dominant 5-0 victory, and Juventus secured a narrow win.

Serie A – Round 26 Results

February 23

15:30. Como 2-1 Napoli

18:00. Verona 1-0 Fiorentina

21:00. Empoli 0-5 Atalanta

23:45. Cagliari 0:1 Juventus

Idman.biz