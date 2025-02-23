Latest images from Shamakhi stadium - PHOTO

Shamakhi club shared the latest images of the Shamakhi city stadium, where the match against Turan Tovuz is scheduled to take place today, on its social network account.

Although the field has been cleared of snow, it has become clear that the equipment for live broadcast could not arrive in Shamakhi due to weather conditions, and there will also be no VAR in the match, Idman.biz reports.

For this reason, Turan Tovuz has appealed to the PFL regarding the postponement of the game.

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match of the 24th round of the Misli Premier League is scheduled for 14:30.

Idman.biz