22 February 2025
Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

Football
News
22 February 2025 12:01
The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty.

According to Idman.biz, the incident occurred during the match in which the Udine representative won 1:0 away against Lecce within the 26th round of the Italian Serie A.

Although the players of Udinese asked captain Florian Tove to take the penalty, Lorenzo Lucca took the ball and did not give it to anyone.

Referee Kevin Bonacina even showed Lucca a yellow card for a long argument.

Although the player who received a warning took the penalty in the 32nd minute, his teammates did not congratulate him on the goal.

Moreover, the head coach of Udinese Kosta Runyaic substituted him immediately after the goal.

Lucca is Udinese's top scorer in Serie A this season with 10 goals.

