UEFA rankings update: Seven nations gain, three suffer losses

The Champions League Playoff Second Legs are underway, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA country rankings.

The latest standings were revealed following the conclusion of four decisive matches, Idman.biz reports.

Seven nations made gains, though three of them also suffered setbacks. Italy lost two representatives, while France and Scotland each saw one club bow out of European competition.

Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged in the rankings. With no teams left in European tournaments, the country holds onto 28th place with 19.625 points.

This season's contribution stands at 2.875 points, thanks to the efforts of:

Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each

Sabah – 0.250 points

Sumgayit – 0.125 points

England continues to lead at the top of the rankings with 106.624 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 20.892 106.624 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 17.812 93.168 5/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 18.035 88.596 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 15.734 83.644 5/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 14.357 69.522 4/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 13.666 65.566 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 15.850 61.866 4/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 14.250 55.450 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 9.750 43.300 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.300 42.900 2/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 11.062 37.687 3/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 8.437 36.312 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.550 35.350 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.450 34.750 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.031 33.356 2/ 4 16 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 9.125 32.375 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 20 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 9.437 26.412 3/ 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 1/ 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 1/ 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.000 22.500 1/ 4 26 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 7.343 18.593 2/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 1/ 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 1/ 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.906 12.406 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz