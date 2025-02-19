UEFA rankings update: Seven nations gain, three suffer losses

The Champions League Playoff Second Legs are underway, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA country rankings.
The latest standings were revealed following the conclusion of four decisive matches, Idman.biz reports.
Seven nations made gains, though three of them also suffered setbacks. Italy lost two representatives, while France and Scotland each saw one club bow out of European competition.
Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged in the rankings. With no teams left in European tournaments, the country holds onto 28th place with 19.625 points.
This season's contribution stands at 2.875 points, thanks to the efforts of:
Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points
England continues to lead at the top of the rankings with 106.624 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
20.892
|
106.624
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
17.812
|
93.168
|
5/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
18.035
|
88.596
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
15.734
|
83.644
|
5/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
14.357
|
69.522
|
4/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
13.666
|
65.566
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
15.850
|
61.866
|
4/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
14.250
|
55.450
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
9.750
|
43.300
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.300
|
42.900
|
2/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
11.062
|
37.687
|
3/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
8.437
|
36.312
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.550
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.450
|
34.750
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.031
|
33.356
|
2/ 4
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
9.125
|
32.375
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
20
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
9.437
|
26.412
|
3/ 4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
1/ 5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.000
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
7.343
|
18.593
|
2/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.906
|
12.406
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz