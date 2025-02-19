19 February 2025
EN

UEFA rankings update: Seven nations gain, three suffer losses

Football
News
19 February 2025 09:41
43
UEFA rankings update: Seven nations gain, three suffer losses

The Champions League Playoff Second Legs are underway, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA country rankings.

The latest standings were revealed following the conclusion of four decisive matches, Idman.biz reports.

Seven nations made gains, though three of them also suffered setbacks. Italy lost two representatives, while France and Scotland each saw one club bow out of European competition.

Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged in the rankings. With no teams left in European tournaments, the country holds onto 28th place with 19.625 points.

This season's contribution stands at 2.875 points, thanks to the efforts of:
Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points
England continues to lead at the top of the rankings with 106.624 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

20.892

106.624

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

17.812

93.168

5/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

18.035

88.596

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

15.734

83.644

5/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

14.357

69.522

4/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

13.666

65.566

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

15.850

61.866

4/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

14.250

55.450

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

9.750

43.300

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.300

42.900

2/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

11.062

37.687

3/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

8.437

36.312

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.550

35.350

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.450

34.750

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.031

33.356

2/ 4

16

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

9.125

32.375

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

20

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

9.437

26.412

3/ 4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

1/ 5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

1/ 4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.000

22.500

1/ 4

26

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

7.343

18.593

2/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

1/ 4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

1/ 4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.906

12.406

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"
17:57
Football

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

He shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk

AFFA postpones league matches
17:47
Football

AFFA postpones league matches

The matches scheduled for February 22-23 across all zones have been postponed
Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues
17:41
Football

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division
Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"
17:39
Football

Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club
Playoff to be introduced in Premier League
17:35
Football

Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop
17:31
Football

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified