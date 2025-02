Former France national team player Olivier Giroud's home in Los Angeles has been burgled.

Idman.biz reports that Giroud's wife noticed that the window of the house had been broken.

The thieves stole more than 10 men's wristwatches, with a total value exceeding $500,000. The robbers have yet to be found.

Olivier Giroud moved to Los Angeles in July 2024.

Idman.biz