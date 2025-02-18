Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Neftchi still has work to do”

Football coach Agaselim Mirjavadov discussed the current state of the Azerbaijan Premier League following the 23rd round, emphasizing the intense competition across all positions in the standings.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Mirjavadov highlighted that the Neftchi team still has room for improvement, despite showing good moments in their recent match against Qarabag:

"This match showed that Qarabag is still the strongest team in the championship. Overall, it was a good-quality game, a true derby. Neftchi started well, not giving Qarabag much room to play in the first 15-20 minutes. However, after Kevin Medina's red card, they became more relaxed. Normally, a team that goes down to 10 players unites and fights harder. Qarabag players are very skilled, particularly in midfield. The midfield is strong and can dictate the game. Neftchi has to work a lot on these aspects. In any case, Neftchi fought well in this game, but the "Neftchi" we want to see is not yet there."

Reflecting on other matches from the round, Mirjavadov praised the competitiveness across the league:

"The teams are very close in points. Even one point is fiercely contested. Recently, I’ve been impressed with Araz Nakhchivan’s performance. However, if we talk about the last round specifically, Zira stands out. Their game has improved significantly, and it’s clear the management is on the right track. The bottom teams, Kapaz and Sabail, are not in the best form, but Sabail played very well against Sabah. If they had converted a late chance, they could’ve won. Kapaz also showed a good performance against Shamakhi. In summary, the last round was very intense."

As of now, Qarabag leads the league with 56 points, while Sabail sits at the bottom with 17 points after 23 rounds.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz