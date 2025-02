French club Nice has extended the contract of 41-year-old defender Dante for another year.

The Brazilian will play his tenth season at the club in the 2025/26 season, Idman.biz reports.

Dante recently reached a milestone by making his 300th appearance for Nice in a 2-0 win against Lens, placing him in the top ten players with the most appearances in the club's history.

The team captain personally announced the contract extension to fans at the stadium.

