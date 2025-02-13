14 February 2025
Neftchi U17 team joins Besiktas training session in Turkiye - PHOTO

Football
News
13 February 2025 18:14
43
Neftchi’s U17 squad, currently on a visit to Turkiye, had a special opportunity to meet the Besiktas first team during their training session in Istanbul.

Idman.biz reports that the Istanbul club’s press service reported that Besiktas head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Neftchi’s sporting director Zaur Azizov attended the meeting.

The young players, along with Neftchi officials, observed the first team’s training session, gaining valuable insight into the preparation of a top-tier club.

Following the session, Solskjær and Azizov exchanged club jerseys as a gesture of friendship, and the gathering concluded with a commemorative group photo.

Idman.biz

