The biggest winning margin of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has been repeated.

Qarabag secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Sabail in the 22nd round, equaling the season’s record for the third time, Idman.biz reports.

The Aghdam club had previously achieved the same scoreline twice - against Kapaz away on October 18, 2024, and against Sumgayit at home on December 16, 2024.

