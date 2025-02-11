Coshqun Diniyev: “I regret not taking that step earlier” – INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Coshqun Diniyev, Azerbaijani national team and Corum FK midfielder to Idman.biz.

- How would you describe your time at Bandirmaspor?

- Honestly, when the team was being assembled, no one expected such a successful season. However, we finished the first half of the league in second place despite the intense competition in the Turkish First League. Since I was a regular starter during that period, I consider my time at Bandirmaspor a success.

- You recently transferred from Bandirmaspor to Corum FK. Why this club?

- Corum FK had caught my attention for a long time because they were a playoff-contending team. Last season, they were just one step away from reaching the Super Lig but were unlucky in the final stages. Moreover, their playing style aligns with my preferences. We had discussions with Corum FK at the start of the season, but we couldn’t reach an agreement back then. However, this time, both sides found common ground, and the transfer materialized.

- How has your experience been as a foreign player in Turkiye?

- I’ve already adapted well. Turkiye has become like a second home to me, so I don’t face any difficulties—whether in communication or other aspects of daily life.

- Does this mean you plan to continue your career in Turkiye for the foreseeable future?

- If fate allows, yes. But it’s hard to say anything definitive. In the future, an opportunity might arise that I simply can’t refuse.

- What are your thoughts on Azerbaijani football?

- I don’t follow the Premier League games regularly, so I can’t comment on that.

- Do you think changing clubs will impact your performances with the national team?

- I believe the experience I gain at Corum FK will positively influence my performances with the national team as well.

- Your father, Shahin Diniyev, mentioned in an interview with Idman.biz that he regrets you started your international career later than expected. Do you share the same sentiment?

- Yes, I do. I wish I had started playing abroad earlier. If I had taken that step at a younger age, perhaps everything would be different now. I regret not making the move sooner because, back then, I was afraid of the challenges of being a foreign player.

- What is it like being the son of Shahin Diniyev? Does it bring more responsibility or advantages?

- Of course, there is a sense of responsibility. But overall, the advantages outweigh the challenges. My father’s advice has been incredibly helpful in my career.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz