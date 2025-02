Maksim Medvedev, the former captain of Qarabag, has reached another milestone in his coaching career.

The former footballer himself shared this exciting news with Idman.biz.

Medvedev, who currently works with Qarabag’s U14 team, has successfully completed the UEFA B coaching course, earning his license.

His license is valid until the end of 2027.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz