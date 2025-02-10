Ronaldo: "I'm not regretful for coming to Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Dominican midfielder Ronaldo Vasquez of Sumgayit sat down with AZERTAC for an interview about his move to Azerbaijan and his experiences so far.

- First, we’d like to hear your thoughts on joining Sumgayit. How did your transfer happen?

- My agent informed me about an offer from Azerbaijan. I discussed it with my family and after a brief research, I got to know more about your country and its league. After that, I informed my manager that I wanted to accept the offer. That’s how the transfer went through.

- Before coming to Azerbaijan, what did you know about the country?

- I had some knowledge about Azerbaijan, mainly about its beautiful scenic places.

- You’ve been in Azerbaijan for nearly two weeks now. What are your impressions of our country and football?

- I have no regrets about coming to Azerbaijan. I’ve seen a developed country and a beautiful city like Sumgayit. My thoughts about the country’s football are also positive.

- What can you say about your new club, Sumgayit?

- Sumgayit is a team with talented and quality players, and it has a friendly collective. Our team is always striving to improve, and that shows in every game.

- You’ve already played two matches for Sumgayit. How much time do you think you’ll need to be fully ready?

- I hope it won’t take too long. I need to fully adapt to my new team and playing style. My teammates are helping me the best they can.

- There are two famous footballers in the world with the same name as you—Brazilian Ronaldo, who has retired, and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. What’s it like sharing the same name as such superstar footballers?

- There are both pros and cons. It’s not easy sharing a name with a footballer like Ronaldo. But I will try my best to delight the fans with my own performances.

- How was Ronaldo, the Dominican, welcomed at Sumgayit?

- Very well. I’m in a city I like, and I hope to adapt to the team quickly to show my best. Azerbaijan is a cold country for me, so I have to adapt to the culture and the climate. But this new challenge excites me.

- In the last round of the Premier League, Sumgayit lost narrowly to Shamakhi away. The team hasn’t won or scored in the last 7 games. What do you think is preventing your team from achieving better results?

- This kind of thing happens in football frequently. Even big clubs can face similar situations. So, we shouldn’t give up. On the contrary, we need to work harder to get out of this situation. I believe we’ll soon achieve positive results.

