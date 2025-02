23rd round of matches in the Spanish La Liga is being postponed.

There will be four matches today, Idman.biz reports.

Barcelona, ​​who completed the first "three", is more interested in the match against Sevilla, who have not experienced a successful period on the road.

Spain

La Liga, 23rd round

February 9

17:00 Alaves – Getafe

19:15 Valencia – Leganes

21:30 Real Sociedad – Espanyol

00:00 Sevilla – Barcelona

Idman.biz