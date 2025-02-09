9 February 2025
Fans clash - there are injuries, 115 people arrested

9 February 2025 14:25
In the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, violent clashes took place between fans before Clasico Rey derby between the local team and Ceará.

As a result, an undisclosed number of people were injured and 115 people were arrested, Idman.biz reports

The clashes, accompanied by the use of belts, stones and sticks, took place in four different places in the city, including near Castelao stadium where the game was held. Among those detained is the leader of the fan group.

In addition to law enforcement officers, 500 employees of a private security agency also participated in calming the situation.

Fortaleza lost to Ceará with a score of 1:2 in the match held within the framework of the championship of the state of Ceará.

