Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Cesc Fabregas, who has been coaching Como since this season, has been building a strong team.

The publication "Bild" reports that Stuttgart intends to offer the 37-year-old Spanish specialist the position of head coach for the next season, Idman.biz reports.

Como, which has won only one of its last six games, is in 15th place in Serie A, while Stuttgart, which has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments, is currently in 5th place in the Bundesliga, but has stopped competing in the Champions League in 26th place.

Idman.biz