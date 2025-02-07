Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"

"If we want sustainable success, we must be patient."

These were the words of Emin Amrullayev, a member of Neftchi’s Board of Directors, as he addressed the club’s current situation, Idman.biz reports.

Amrullayev emphasized that making concrete predictions about Neftchi’s future is both difficult and risky: "At the core of the issue, all members of the Supervisory Board, including myself, are Neftchi fans. Certain resources could be beneficial in improving the club. However, our main goal right now is to direct all available resources towards strengthening the first team. Short-term successes have come and gone. Our vision for Neftchi is clear—funds from new sponsorships will not be spent on the main squad alone. The club must have a strong foundation and should not be training under inadequate conditions."

As a reminder, Neftchi currently sits 7th in the Azerbaijan Premier League standings with 21 points after 21 matches.

Idman.biz