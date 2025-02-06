6 February 2025
EN

Marcelo retires from professional football

Football
News
6 February 2025 16:49
35
Marcelo retires from professional football

Marcelo, the former Brazil national team player, has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on social media, confirming the end of his career. Marcelo is a product of the Fluminense club, Idman.biz reports.

In 2007, he joined Real Madrid, where he won 25 titles during his time at the Spanish giant. His achievements include 5 Champions League titles, 6 LaLiga titles, and 2 Copa del Rey victories. After joining Olympiacos in the summer of 2022, Marcelo's last club was his hometown Fluminense, where he played during the 2023-24 season.
Marcelo represented the Brazil national team from 2006 to 2018, making 58 appearances and scoring 6 goals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion
18:13
Football

New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion

UEFA considers removal of extra time in club tournaments, possible impact on Champions League

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Two Familiar Opponents, Three New Ones - A Glimpse at History
17:17
Football

Two Familiar Opponents, Three New Ones - A Glimpse at History

Azerbaijan is placed in Group B, and we review our previous encounters with these teams

Azerbaijan U19 women's national team loses to Belarus
17:03
Football

Azerbaijan U19 women's national team loses to Belarus

The U19 team faced the Belarus U19 team once again

Maksim Medvedev: “Kady is stronger, I believe in him” - INTERVIEW
16:37
Football

Maksim Medvedev: “Kady is stronger, I believe in him” - INTERVIEW

Maksim Medvedev, the former captain of Qarabag, shared his insights in an exclusive interview

Ayxan Abbasov: "The question is whether mid-budget clubs will take the risk"
16:23
Football

Ayxan Abbasov: "The question is whether mid-budget clubs will take the risk"

The Shamakhi head coach discusses the expansion of teams in Azerbaijan Premier League

Most read

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”
4 February 10:51
Chess

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Norwegian chess champion calls out FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

Ancelotti: “Is Cristiano the best ever?”
4 February 18:24
Football

Ancelotti: “Is Cristiano the best ever?”

The Italian coach shared his thoughts
Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025