Marcelo, the former Brazil national team player, has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on social media, confirming the end of his career. Marcelo is a product of the Fluminense club, Idman.biz reports.

In 2007, he joined Real Madrid, where he won 25 titles during his time at the Spanish giant. His achievements include 5 Champions League titles, 6 LaLiga titles, and 2 Copa del Rey victories. After joining Olympiacos in the summer of 2022, Marcelo's last club was his hometown Fluminense, where he played during the 2023-24 season.

Marcelo represented the Brazil national team from 2006 to 2018, making 58 appearances and scoring 6 goals.

Idman.biz