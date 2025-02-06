Ayxan Abbasov: "The question is whether mid-budget clubs will take the risk"

Aykhan Abbasov, the head coach of Shamakhi, has shared his thoughts on the potential expansion of the number of teams in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with Futbolxeber.az, Abbasov expressed his approval of the decision, stating that he welcomed the move: Increasing the number of teams is a very positive development. I believe this number will continue to rise in the future. Football fans and the football community have been asking for this for many years. It will be even more exciting if these teams represent the regions. We can see that the inclusion of Turan Tovuz, Kapaz, and Shamakhi has added color to the championship, both in terms of fan engagement and youth football in the regions. In short, I am happy about this decision and thank those who made it. Increasing the number of teams also means more financial support from the government. I appreciate the decision.”

Although the number of teams for the new season may be increased, the official format has yet to be revealed. Abbasov does not view this as a serious issue: “There is still time. I am sure there will be an official announcement about the format in the coming days. One of two formats will be selected: either a three-round system or two six-team groups. The new season hasn't started yet, so this is not a major problem. The most important thing is that teams know in advance the limit for the next season.”

When asked if the uncertainty regarding the format will affect the teams' performances in the upcoming matches, Abbasov replied, “I don’t think it will have an effect. We can see that there is intense competition in our championship, both for the European cup spots and for survival in the Premier League. No one wants to finish last. As they say, everyone is focused on their own work. So, I don’t think it will affect the teams.”

Abbasov also discussed the abolition of the foreign player limit, stating: “In addition to the foreign player limit, the rules set are also important. If the number of teams is increasing, there will still be a need for local players. I believe this decision will help bring new young players to the forefront. On the other hand, after the 12 foreign players, the fee increases, and the question is whether mid-budget clubs will take the risk of that. There is also an incentive for clubs that give local players a chance to earn money. Of course, the details of this decision are not yet clear. I am sure it will be announced in the coming days. This itself is an incentive. According to Sarkhan Hajiyev, when young players are played, the intended bonus will be doubled. Naturally, clubs that bring young players into play will earn additional money. Overall, the decision has been made, and now we need to focus on it. I believe that regardless of what happens, everyone wants the development of Azerbaijani football and our championship.”

Idman.biz