5 February 2025
EN

Julio Romão: "Thank you, Qarabag, thank you, Azerbaijan" – VIDEO

Football
News
5 February 2025 17:42
27
"I wish all the best for Qarabag," said Brazilian midfielder Julio Romão in his farewell video.

Idman.biz reports that the former Qarabag player expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani champion, wishing them success: "The time has come to say goodbye. I want to say thank you to everyone for every moment. I wish all the best for Qarabag. I will always support the great club. Thank you, Qarabag, thank you, Azerbaijan."

Romão's transfer from Qarabag to Ferencvárosi has been officially completed today.

