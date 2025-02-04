4 February 2025
Ancelotti: “Is Cristiano the best ever?”

4 February 2025 18:24
Real Madrid’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has weighed in on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer in history.

Idman.biz reports that the Italian coach shared his thoughts with Sport.es, stating that Ronaldo, for him, is indeed the best.

“Is Cristiano the best ever? He has marked an era and for me yes, he has been the best. He helped me a lot at Madrid.”

Ronaldo, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and five-time Ballon d'Or recipient, has further cemented his legendary status. In his most recent match for Al Nassr, the Portuguese forward scored a brace, bringing his career goal tally to an astounding 923 goals.

