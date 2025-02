David Alaba of Real Madrid has been injured once again.

Alaba has an adductor injury in his left leg, Idman.biz reports.

It remains unclear when the player will be able to return to training, meaning he is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

The defender, who had been sidelined for nearly a year, had only recently rejoined the team.

Idman.biz