Inter midfielder Tejon Buchanan has joined Villarreal.

The midfielder will play for the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The agreement also includes a clause regarding the player's subsequent transfer. 25-year-old player, who moved to Inter from Club Brugge in January 2024, has a contract until the summer of 2028.

The player has played 6 matches in Serie A and 1 match in the cup this season.

Idman.biz