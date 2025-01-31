PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"

The President of the Professional Football League (PFL), Elkhan Samadov, has revealed that during a productive meeting with Maksims Krivunecs, the Latvian Football Virsliga President, an invitation to join the World Leagues Association was extended.

In an exclusive interview with Report, Samadov shared that the meeting, which took place in a friendly and open atmosphere, was followed by live attendance at the Sabail vs. Kapaz and Qarabag vs. Turan Tovuz matches, Idman.biz reports.

He expressed his positive impressions from the event, noting the Latvian guest’s appreciation of the Azerbaijani league: "Krivunecs highlighted that even teams in the lower rankings of our league are stronger than those in the lower positions of the Latvian league. In the second match, he praised the strength and quality of the teams. The only negative point was the relatively low attendance; however, Krivunecs pointed out that more than 11,000 viewers watched the game live on YouTube, which he considered a great achievement."

Samadov further explained that Krivunecs was impressed by the organizational aspects of the Azerbaijani league, particularly the use of electronic protocols and the UEFA-compliant reports from AFFA representatives. Upon returning to Latvia, Krivunecs expressed interest in implementing similar systems in his own country.

Additionally, the Latvian guest was notably impressed by the PFL’s official website, praising its sleek design, extensive information, and archive. He emphasized the importance of further exchanges of experience between our leagues.

Samadov added, "Krivunecs, representing the Latvian Virsliga, is a member of the European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL), and establishing stronger connections with other member leagues is beneficial for all of us. Notably, we’ve also received several invitations, including one to join the World Leagues Association, which includes over 40 countries. This could play a crucial role in strengthening our international relations and allowing our league to benefit from global best practices."

