Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

"Today's match will be intense and exciting," said former AFFA vice president Vagif Sadygov in an interview with Idman.biz.

Sharing his expectations for the UEFA Europa League's League Stage Round 8 clash between Olympiacos and Qarabag, Sadygov expressed confidence in the Azerbaijani champions: "Some may think this match is just a formality since Qarabag is out of contention for the next round. However, we know our champions well. They don’t have a passive approach in their DNA. They will step onto the pitch fully motivated and determined to bring joy to their fans."

Acknowledging the strength of the Greek side, Sadygov added: "Olympiacos is an ambitious team with high aspirations. They will give everything in this match to secure a spot in the top eight. However, this does not change anything because Qarabag remains true to its team spirit and style of play, regardless of the opponent. We believe that under Gurban Gurbanov’s leadership, they will showcase one of their best performances tonight."

The match is set to kick off at 00:00 Baku time.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz