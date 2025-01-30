30 January 2025
EN

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Football
News
30 January 2025 15:20
32
Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

"Today's match will be intense and exciting," said former AFFA vice president Vagif Sadygov in an interview with Idman.biz.

Sharing his expectations for the UEFA Europa League's League Stage Round 8 clash between Olympiacos and Qarabag, Sadygov expressed confidence in the Azerbaijani champions: "Some may think this match is just a formality since Qarabag is out of contention for the next round. However, we know our champions well. They don’t have a passive approach in their DNA. They will step onto the pitch fully motivated and determined to bring joy to their fans."

Acknowledging the strength of the Greek side, Sadygov added: "Olympiacos is an ambitious team with high aspirations. They will give everything in this match to secure a spot in the top eight. However, this does not change anything because Qarabag remains true to its team spirit and style of play, regardless of the opponent. We believe that under Gurban Gurbanov’s leadership, they will showcase one of their best performances tonight."

The match is set to kick off at 00:00 Baku time.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Former club president arrested for bribery
16:17
Football

Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Qarabag fined by AFFA Disciplinary Committee
14:37
Football

Qarabag fined by AFFA Disciplinary Committee

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee has held a meeting to review incidents

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds