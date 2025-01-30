30 January 2025
EN

Qarabag’s 100-year-old rival: Olympiacos

Football
News
30 January 2025 12:29
73
Qarabag’s 100-year-old rival: Olympiacos

Qarabag’s 8th opponent in the Europa League group stage is a familiar team, Olympiacos, who faced the Azerbaijani side two seasons ago, suffering a 3-0 loss at home in Piraeus.

Though we know the Greek club well, Idman.biz decided to take a closer look at the rich history of this 100-year-old rival.

Founded in 1925, Olympiacos will celebrate its centenary on March 10. The club won its first national championship six years after its formation, and since then, it has become Greece's most successful team with a record 47 titles. The latest championship victory came in the 2021/2022 season. Olympiacos also holds the record for most Greek Cup wins with 28 trophies.

In the most recent Greek championship, Olympiacos finished in third place. However, in the current season, they sit at the top of the table with 44 points from 20 games, 4 points ahead of second-place AEK.

Looking at their international history, Olympiacos' best results came in the 1992/1993 and 1998/1999 Champions League seasons, where they reached the quarterfinals. However, in May of last year, they achieved their greatest accomplishment: reaching the final of the Conference League. Although they lost to Italy's Fiorentina in the final, it remains the club's most significant achievement.

In the current European season, Olympiacos started with a defeat, losing 2-0 to Lyon in the first round of the Europa League group stage. This remains their only loss so far in the tournament. They have since earned 3 wins and 3 draws, including a 3-0 victory over Braga in the second round. The Greek club also secured narrow 1-0 wins against Malmö and Porto in the third and seventh rounds. Other matches ended in a 1-1 draw with Rangers and 0-0 draws with FCSB and Twente. Olympiacos is currently in 12th place with 12 points and has already secured their spot in the next stage. However, the club hopes to avoid the playoffs and qualify directly for the Round of 16 by claiming 3 points against Qarabag, relying on favorable results from other matches.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Former club president arrested for bribery
16:17
Football

Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”
15:20
Football

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Former AFFA Vice President believes the Azerbaijani champions will play with full determination

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds