Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams.

Today's final round of matches will determine which teams advance to the Round of 16 and the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to the matchups between big names like Roma vs. Eintracht and Ajax vs. Galatasaray, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will face Olympiakos in Greece. Turkish clubs Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Fenerbahce will be playing away, with Galatasaray up against Ajax, Besiktas facing Twente, and Fenerbahce visiting Midtjylland.

Europa League Group Stage – Final Round Matches:

Roma vs. Eintracht

Ajax vs. Galatasaray

Rangers vs. Union

Tottenham vs. Elfsborg

Slavia vs. Malmö

Real Sociedad vs. PAOK

Braga vs. Lazio

Olympiakos vs. Qarabag

Lyon vs. Ludogorets

Maccabi Haifa vs. Porto

Ferencvárosi vs. Alkmaar

Dinamo Kyiv vs. RFS

Midtjylland vs. Fenerbahce

Athletic vs. Viktoria

Nice vs. Bodø/Glimt

Anderlecht vs. Hoffenheim

Twente vs. Besiktas

FCSB vs. Manchester United

Teams finishing 1st-8th will advance to the Round of 16, while those finishing 9th-24th will head to the playoffs.

Idman.biz