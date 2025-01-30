Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams.
Today's final round of matches will determine which teams advance to the Round of 16 and the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.
In addition to the matchups between big names like Roma vs. Eintracht and Ajax vs. Galatasaray, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will face Olympiakos in Greece. Turkish clubs Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Fenerbahce will be playing away, with Galatasaray up against Ajax, Besiktas facing Twente, and Fenerbahce visiting Midtjylland.
Europa League Group Stage – Final Round Matches:
Roma vs. Eintracht
Ajax vs. Galatasaray
Rangers vs. Union
Tottenham vs. Elfsborg
Slavia vs. Malmö
Real Sociedad vs. PAOK
Braga vs. Lazio
Olympiakos vs. Qarabag
Lyon vs. Ludogorets
Maccabi Haifa vs. Porto
Ferencvárosi vs. Alkmaar
Dinamo Kyiv vs. RFS
Midtjylland vs. Fenerbahce
Athletic vs. Viktoria
Nice vs. Bodø/Glimt
Anderlecht vs. Hoffenheim
Twente vs. Besiktas
FCSB vs. Manchester United
Teams finishing 1st-8th will advance to the Round of 16, while those finishing 9th-24th will head to the playoffs.
Idman.biz