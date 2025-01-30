30 January 2025
EN

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

Football
News
30 January 2025 11:53
95
Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams.

Today's final round of matches will determine which teams advance to the Round of 16 and the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to the matchups between big names like Roma vs. Eintracht and Ajax vs. Galatasaray, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will face Olympiakos in Greece. Turkish clubs Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Fenerbahce will be playing away, with Galatasaray up against Ajax, Besiktas facing Twente, and Fenerbahce visiting Midtjylland.

Europa League Group Stage – Final Round Matches:
Roma vs. Eintracht
Ajax vs. Galatasaray
Rangers vs. Union
Tottenham vs. Elfsborg
Slavia vs. Malmö
Real Sociedad vs. PAOK
Braga vs. Lazio
Olympiakos vs. Qarabag
Lyon vs. Ludogorets
Maccabi Haifa vs. Porto
Ferencvárosi vs. Alkmaar
Dinamo Kyiv vs. RFS
Midtjylland vs. Fenerbahce
Athletic vs. Viktoria
Nice vs. Bodø/Glimt
Anderlecht vs. Hoffenheim
Twente vs. Besiktas
FCSB vs. Manchester United

Teams finishing 1st-8th will advance to the Round of 16, while those finishing 9th-24th will head to the playoffs.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Former club president arrested for bribery
16:17
Football

Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”
15:20
Football

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Former AFFA Vice President believes the Azerbaijani champions will play with full determination

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds