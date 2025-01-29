Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Qarabag is set to face Olympiacos in the Europa League tomorrow, marking the 15th European club competition encounter between Azerbaijani and Greek teams.

Idman.biz reports that the head-to-head record slightly favors Greek clubs, with 4 wins compared to Azerbaijani teams’ 3 victories, while 7 matches have ended in a draw. However, Qarabağ has a chance to level the record with a win in Piraeus. Notably, Azerbaijani teams hold a narrow advantage in goal difference, leading 11-9.

Both Qarabag and Olympiacos have played four matches against teams from each other’s country. In their previous Europa League league phase encounter in the 2021/22 season, Qarabag stunned Olympiacos with a 3-0 away victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, thanks to goals from Ramil Sheydayev, Owusu Kwabena, and Marko Vešović. The return leg in Baku ended goalless.

So far, Qarabag has never conceded a goal in its four encounters with Greek clubs, winning three and drawing one.

Azerbaijani vs. Greek Clubs in European Competitions

- 2012/13 Europa League: Asteras – Inter Baku (1:1, 1:1, pens: 8-9)

- 2015/16 Europa League: Gabala – Panathinaikos (0:0, 2:2)

- 2015/16 Europa League: Gabala – PAOK (0:0, 0:0)

- 2016/17 Europa League: Qarabag – PAOK (2:0, 1:0)

- 2017/18 Europa League: Panathinaikos – Gabala (1:0, 2:1)

- 2021/22 Champions League: Olympiacos – Neftchi (1:0, 1:0)

- 2022/23 Europa League: Olympiacos – Qarabag (0:3, 0:0)

The Olympiacos vs. Qarabag showdown will kick off at midnight Baku time (00:00) on January 31.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz