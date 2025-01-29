500,000 Euro compensation for dismissal

Stanislav Cherchesov will receive €500,000 in compensation following his dismissal as head coach of the Kazakhstan national team, Idman.biz reports, citing VseProSport, a source close to the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF).

The 61-year-old Russian coach has reportedly agreed to the offered sum, though the official paperwork has yet to be signed.

Cherchesov took charge of Kazakhstan in the summer of 2024, but his tenure was marked by poor results. Under his leadership, the team played six matches, suffering five defeats and one draw, conceding 15 goals without scoring a single one.

Idman.biz