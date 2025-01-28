28 January 2025
EN

Maksims Krivunecs visits the Professional Football League of Azerbaijan

Football
News
28 January 2025 17:29
30
Latvian Football Virsliga President and a member of the European Leagues Board Maksims Krivunecs recently visited the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the main purpose of Krivunecs’s visit was to engage in experience exchange between leagues. During his meeting with PFL president Elkhan Samadov, Krivunecs watched several matches of the 20th round live and gathered detailed information about the organization of the games and the new innovations being applied.

Praising the event organization, Krivunecs expressed his desire to see the Azerbaijan Professional Football League as a member of the World Leagues Association. In response, Elkhan Samadov thanked Krivunecs for the invitation and support, stating that such collaborations could have a positive impact on Azerbaijani football. Since 2013, the Professional Football League has been a full member of the European Leagues, and they always welcome initiatives that could benefit the development of Azerbaijani football.

Krivunecs, valuing the connection between leagues, expressed confidence in expanding mutual cooperation in the future.

Idman.biz

