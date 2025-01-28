28 January 2025
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

28 January 2025
According to The Telegraph, Johnny Depp has been giving advice to Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi regarding his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Wanda Nara.

The striker, currently playing for Galatasaray, is engaged in a legal battle with Nara and met with Depp in Uruguay to discuss the matter, Idman.biz reports.

The actor arrived via helicopter and settled in a local ranch for their discussion.

Johnny Depp, who recently won a significant defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, is offering his insights to Icardi on how to navigate his current situation and how to protect himself from Nara's accusations.

