Africa Cup of Nations draw made

The draw for the Africa Cup of Nations has been held.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony took place in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The 24 teams competing in the final stage have been divided into six groups:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, Central African Republic, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, Mozambique

The Africa Cup of Nations will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Idman.biz