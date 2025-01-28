Africa Cup of Nations draw made

The draw for the Africa Cup of Nations has been held.
Idman.biz reports that the ceremony took place in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.
The 24 teams competing in the final stage have been divided into six groups:
Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros
Group B: Egypt, Central African Republic, Angola, Zimbabwe
Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania
Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana
Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan
Group F: Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, Mozambique
The Africa Cup of Nations will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.
Idman.biz