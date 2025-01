Frank De Bleeckere, the Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, has received an appointment from UEFA.

The Belgian expert will be officiating during a Champions League match, Idman.biz reports.

He has been assigned to the 8th round of the group stage. De Bleeckere will serve as the referee inspector for the PSV – Liverpool game.

The match will take place in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on January 29.

Idman.biz