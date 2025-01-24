24 January 2025
EN

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Football
News
24 January 2025 17:36
38
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

"We knew it would be a tough match, and the opponent has been in good form lately," said the Zira head coach.

Idman.biz reports that Rashad Sadygov, the 43-year-old head coach of Zira, shared his thoughts after the Misli Premier League’s Week 20 match against Shamakhi: “We knew it would be a difficult match. Games like this require discipline and strong character. Our players reacted well after conceding the first goal. We equalized just before halftime with a set piece. In the second half, we played with even more determination and ultimately secured the win. Credit to Shamakhi as well—they played excellent football today.”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory: “Before halftime, the opponent applied aggressive pressing, and we struggled with our ball control. Things improved in the second half. Securing these 3 points was crucial. Regarding the incident between Ruan Renato and Aydın Bayramov, I didn’t see what happened, but it was a tense and stressful game. After the match, they hugged it out in the locker room, leaving everything on the pitch.
This isn’t the same championship we had 3-4 years ago. Teams are much more competitive now, and every match is a battle. We need to remain focused and even more responsible moving forward.”

Zira won the match 2-1, earning a hard-fought victory away in Shamakhi.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"
18:15
Football

Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"

Ibrahim Uzunca shared his thoughts on the team's preparation
Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH
18:07
Football

Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH

The Qarabag match against FCSB in the Europa League marked a low attendance
Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”
17:55
Football

Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”

Abbasov shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference following his team’s 1-2 loss to Zira
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed
16:46
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed

He has held this position since April 2, 2024
Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory
16:23
Football

Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory

Despite dominating the stats, Qarabag fell short in execution, while FCSB capitalized on precision and preparation to secure a decisive win

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions