Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Idman.biz reports that Rashad Sadygov, the 43-year-old head coach of Zira, shared his thoughts after the Misli Premier League’s Week 20 match against Shamakhi: “We knew it would be a difficult match. Games like this require discipline and strong character. Our players reacted well after conceding the first goal. We equalized just before halftime with a set piece. In the second half, we played with even more determination and ultimately secured the win. Credit to Shamakhi as well—they played excellent football today.”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory: “Before halftime, the opponent applied aggressive pressing, and we struggled with our ball control. Things improved in the second half. Securing these 3 points was crucial. Regarding the incident between Ruan Renato and Aydın Bayramov, I didn’t see what happened, but it was a tense and stressful game. After the match, they hugged it out in the locker room, leaving everything on the pitch.

This isn’t the same championship we had 3-4 years ago. Teams are much more competitive now, and every match is a battle. We need to remain focused and even more responsible moving forward.”

Zira won the match 2-1, earning a hard-fought victory away in Shamakhi.

