Goalkeeper who wanted to score a goal for the opponent missed the ball in his own goal - VIDEO

An interesting incident occurred in the match Ludogorets - Midtjylland (0:2) held within the framework of the UEFA Europa League.

German goalkeeper of the home team Hendrik Bonmann ran towards the opponent's goal with the intention of scoring an equalizer in the 90+5th minute, when the visiting midfielder Valdemar Buskov Andreasen, who had the ball, passed it through the empty goal, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the difference in the score increased to two goals. As a result of this victory, Midtjylland increased its points to 10 and rose to 19th place. Ludogorets, which had 3 points like Qarabag, lost its chances of reaching the playoffs.

Idman.biz