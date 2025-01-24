24 January 2025
EN

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

Football
News
24 January 2025 09:12
34
Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

"We fought hard in this match."

Steaua Bucharest head coach Elias Charalambous spoke during the post-match press conference following the 7th-round UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

The Cypriot coach highlighted the role of luck in securing the victory:

"We’re happy with the win and grateful to my players. Securing three important points was our main goal. We analyzed our opponents well, and it paid off. We struggled on the pitch and reaped the rewards. Luck plays a significant role in football, and today we had some luck on our side."

- Did Olaru’s absence cause any problems for the team?

- Olaru is an excellent player and the heart of our team, but he was unavailable today. We always consider alternatives, and we were prepared for this.

- Was there anything about Qarabag that surprised you during the game?

- Not really. We saw exactly what we expected. We anticipated a tough match, and that’s what we got. Qarabag is a strong team. We studied them thoroughly beforehand. I have great respect for their head coach and players. They put up an excellent fight.

- Why was Toma absent today?

- He had a fever. We believe in him, and he’s a fantastic player, but his illness kept him out of this game.

- How is the team preparing for the upcoming match against Manchester United?

- Before the Manchester United game, we have a crucial match in the Romanian league against UTA. Right now, our focus is on that game. We’ll do our best to deliver a great performance.

Steaua Bucharest won the match against Qarabag with a 3:2 scoreline.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH
12:10
Football

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH

For the sixth consecutive time, Qarabag suffered a home defeat in European club competitions
FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City
11:06
Football

FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City

In a rare occurrence, all three of FCSB's goals in their 3-2 win over Qarabag came from corner kicks, mirroring a Champions League trend

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW
10:25
Football

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW

After the Qarabag-FCSB match in the Europa League, Siyabonga Ngezana shares his thoughts on the game and addresses transfer speculation

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag
10:00
Football

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag

FCSB’s 3-2 win in Baku propels Romania to 25th place, while Azerbaijan remains 28th
Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"
09:25
Football

Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic gave a statement after the UEFA Europa League matchday 7 game between Qarabag and Steaua

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash