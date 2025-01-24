Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

"We fought hard in this match."

Steaua Bucharest head coach Elias Charalambous spoke during the post-match press conference following the 7th-round UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

The Cypriot coach highlighted the role of luck in securing the victory:

"We’re happy with the win and grateful to my players. Securing three important points was our main goal. We analyzed our opponents well, and it paid off. We struggled on the pitch and reaped the rewards. Luck plays a significant role in football, and today we had some luck on our side."

- Did Olaru’s absence cause any problems for the team?

- Olaru is an excellent player and the heart of our team, but he was unavailable today. We always consider alternatives, and we were prepared for this.

- Was there anything about Qarabag that surprised you during the game?

- Not really. We saw exactly what we expected. We anticipated a tough match, and that’s what we got. Qarabag is a strong team. We studied them thoroughly beforehand. I have great respect for their head coach and players. They put up an excellent fight.

- Why was Toma absent today?

- He had a fever. We believe in him, and he’s a fantastic player, but his illness kept him out of this game.

- How is the team preparing for the upcoming match against Manchester United?

- Before the Manchester United game, we have a crucial match in the Romanian league against UTA. Right now, our focus is on that game. We’ll do our best to deliver a great performance.

Steaua Bucharest won the match against Qarabag with a 3:2 scoreline.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz